April 18, 2019 / 3:18 PM / in an hour

J.P. Morgan raises first quarter U.S. GDP forecast substantially

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co lifted its forecast for U.S. real gross domestic product to an annualized rate of 2.9%, a large jump from its earlier 2.0% estimate, according to a note from the investment bank’s research team on Thursday.

U.S. retail sales increased by the most in 1-1/2 years in March as households boosted purchases of motor vehicles and a range of other goods, the latest indication that economic growth picked up in the first quarter after a false start.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt

