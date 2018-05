NEW YORK (Reuters) - J.P. Morgan on Wednesday upgraded its projection on U.S. economic growth in the second quarter to 2.75 percent from 2.25 percent following the release of advance trade balance data in April.

FILE PHOTO: A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, U.S., September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

The Commerce Department said earlier Wednesday its initial reading on trade deficit on traded goods was $68.19 billion last month, compared with a upwardly revised deficit of $68.59 billion in March.