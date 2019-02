FILE PHOTO - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington, U.S., January 22, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow on Friday said he expects forecasts of three percent U.S. economic growth this year to hold.

Kudlow also said that he did not see rising U.S. employment as increasing inflation, speaking in an interview on Fox Business Network after government data earlier on Friday showed U.S. job growth surging in January.