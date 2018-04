WASHINGTON (Reuters) - White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Wednesday that U.S. economic growth may be “soft” in the first quarter, but should rebound over the remainder of the year, adding that the Federal Reserve was a “good growth partner right now.”

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

“We may have a soft first quarter, but the rest of the year you’re going to get 3 or 4 percent growth,” he told CNBC.