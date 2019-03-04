U.S. Conference Board revises January leading index to unchanged

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Conference Board said on Monday its leading economic index for the United States was unchanged in January as opposed to the 0.1 percent decline it reported late last month on a preliminary basis.

The Conference Board said the partial shutdown of the U.S. government in December and January resulted in delays of some of the underlying components data that are used to produce estimates of the composite indexes.

It said the interim release of the U.S. leading index for January on Monday reflected the most up-to-date data released by source agencies.