U.S. Upper Midwest factory sector grows faster in Oct

(Reuters) - A measure of factory activity in the U.S. Upper Midwest increased in October, led by improved readings in new orders, production and business outlook, according a private survey released on Tuesday.

Marquette University and the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee said their seasonally adjusted index on manufacturing in the Milwaukee region rose to 63.61 this month from 60.24 in September.

A reading above 50 indicates regional factory activity is expanding.