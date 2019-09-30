Business News
September 30, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. upper Midwest factory sector contracts in September

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Manufacturing industries in the U.S. upper Midwest contracted further in September, prompted by a pullback in production and employment amid ongoing U.S.-China trade tensions, a private survey released on Monday showed.

An index developed by Marquette University and published by the Institute for Supply Management-Milwaukee, which measure factory activities in parts of Wisconsin and the Illinois area, fell to 45.41 in September from 47.29 in August.

A reading below 50 means the region’s manufacturing sector is contracting.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Catherine Evans

