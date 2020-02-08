Treasury's Mnuchin sees U.S. GDP growth less than 3% in 2020

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin takes part in a Q&A session at Chatham House in London, Britain, January 25, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Friday he expects 2020 U.S. GDP growth to be less than 3%, partly due to problems at Boeing Co (BA.N), which halted production of its 737 MAX planes over safety issues.

“I think our projections have been reduced because of Boeing and in other impacts, so it will be lower. I think we would have hit 3% but again, Boeing has had a big impact on our exports being the largest exporter,” Mnuchin said in an interview on Fox Business Network.