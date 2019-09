FILE PHOTO: Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin answers questions from the press after an interview on CNBC on the North Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., September 12, 2019. REUTERS/Sarah Silbiger. - RC1913A6D360/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Thursday said the United States may issue 100-year bonds if a bid to issue 50-year bonds is successful.

“If there is proper demand we will issue 50-year bonds,” Mnuchin said in an interview with DealBook and streamed online live. If those are successful, he said, the U.S. “will consider” 100-year bonds.