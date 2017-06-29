FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Morgan Stanley raises U.S. quarter second GDP view to 3.2 percent
June 29, 2017 / 4:50 PM / 2 months ago

Morgan Stanley raises U.S. quarter second GDP view to 3.2 percent

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley economists said on Thursday they upgraded their estimate on the U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter to 3.2 percent from 3.0 percent following the government's final GDP reading for the first quarter.

Earlier Thursday, the Commerce Department said U.S. GDP grew at a 1.4 percent annual rate in first three months of 2017, compared with 1.2 percent reported last month, due to stronger consumer spending and exports.

Reporting by Richard Leong

