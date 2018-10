NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. gross domestic product is expanding at a 2.25 percent clip in the third quarter compared with a 2.27 percent pace calculated a week ago following this week’s inflation data, the New York Federal Reserve’s Nowcast model showed on Friday.

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York building is seen in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S., December 16, 2017. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

It projected GDP in the fourth quarter is growing at a 2.77 percent rate versus a 2.80 percent pace estimated the week before.