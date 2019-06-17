New York Fed 'Empire' business index posts record drop in June

FILE PHOTO: A man passes by the corner stone on the Federal Reserve Bank of New York in the financial district in New York City, U.S., March 4, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve said on Monday its gauge of business growth in New York state posted a record fall this month to its weakest level in more than 2-1/2 years, suggesting an abrupt contraction in regional activity.

U.S. business sentiment has sagged on escalating trade tensions between China and the United States and signs of some softness in the labor market. Some of those concerns have been offset by hopes the Federal Reserve would lower short-term interest costs to boost borrowing and demand.

The regional Fed’s “Empire State” index on current business conditions tumbled to -8.6 in June from 17.8 in May. This was the first negative reading since October 2016 when it was -9.2.

Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 10.0 for March.

A reading below zero suggests a contraction in regional business activity.

“Business activity took a sharp turn downward in New York State,” the regional central bank said of the latest figures.

The sharp deterioration was led by a pullback in new orders and employment, which fell to -12.0 and -3.5 in June from 9.7 and 4.7 in May, respectively.

The report’s six-month outlook index fell to 25.7 from 30.6 in May.

The June reading on prices paid ticked up to 27.8 from 26.2.