NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is expanding at a 2.57 percent annualized pace in the third quarter, based on latest data on job openings and consumer prices released this week, the New York Federal Reserve’s Nowcast model showed on Friday.

The N.Y. Fed program estimated gross domestic product would grow 2.58 percent in the current quarter a week ago.