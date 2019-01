NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 2.11 percent pace in the first quarter based on this week’s data on services sector activity and consumer prices, the New York Federal Reserve’s Nowcast model showed on Friday. [nL1N1Z70OW] [nL1N1ZA1QK]

This was little changed from the 2.12 percent rate calculated by N.Y. Fed’s program a week earlier.