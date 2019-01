FILE PHOTO: Workers weld drawers on the assembly line at Metal Box International toolbox factory in Franklin Park, Illinois, U.S., February 21, 2018. REUTERS/Timothy Aeppel/File Photo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is growing at a 2.17 percent pace in the first quarter based on data that showed an increase in domestic factory output in December and a rise in U.S. Mid-Atlantic business activity in early January, the New York Federal Reserve’s Nowcast model showed on Friday.

This was marginally higher than the 2.11 percent rate calculated by N.Y. Fed’s program a week ago.