NEW YORK (Reuters) - The New York Federal Reserve on Friday kept its view on U.S. gross domestic product growth for the fourth quarter near 3.2 percent given the dearth of economic data this week.

The regional central bank’s “Nowcast” model calculated the economy was expanding at an annualized pace of 3.15 percent in the fourth quarter, quicker than the 3.16 percent rate calculated a week earlier.