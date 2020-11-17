U.S. manufacturing output picks up in October

FILE PHOTO: An employee works on the sealer line in the paint department during a tour of an automobile plant in Marysville, Ohio October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Vernon/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production accelerated in October, though exploding new COVID-19 infections across the country could cause disruptions at factories and leave the recovery in jeopardy.

Manufacturing output increased 1.0% last month, the Federal Reserve said on Tuesday. Data for September was revised up to show production at factories gaining 0.1% instead of decreasing 0.3% as previously reported. Factory production remains below its pre-pandemic level. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rising 1.0% in October.