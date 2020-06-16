Business News
June 16, 2020 / 1:39 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. manufacturing output rebounds in May

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing rebounded in May, but recouped only a fraction of the prior month’s record decline, suggesting some stabilization in the sector after the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted supply chains and hurt demand.

The Federal Reserve said on Tuesday manufacturing production increased 3.8% last month. Data for April was revised down to show output at factories plunging 15.5%, which was the biggest drop in the series’ history, instead of 13.7%.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing output rebounding 4.6% in April. Overall industrial production increased 1.4% after declining 12.5% in April, which was the largest drop in the series’ 101-year history.

Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
