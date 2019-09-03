U.S. factory sector contracts for first time since 2016: ISM

FILE PHOTO: Containers are seen at the port in San Pedro, California, U.S., March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Bob Riha, Jr

(Reuters) - The U.S. manufacturing sector contracted in August for the first time since 2016 amid worries about a weakening global economy and rising trade tensions between China and the United States, an industry report released on Tuesday showed.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its index of national factory activity decreased to 49.1, the lowest level since January 2016.

This compared with a figure of 51.2 in July. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 51.1 for August.