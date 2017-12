U.S. third-quarter unit labor costs revised sharply down

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. unit labor costs were much weaker than initially thought, declining both in the second and third quarters of this year, suggesting that inflation could remain benign for a while.

The Labor Department said on Wednesday that unit labor costs, the price of labor per single unit of output, dropped at a 0.2 percent annualized rate in the last quarter instead of increasing at a 0.5 percent pace as reported last month.

That followed a 1.2 percent rate of decline in the second quarter, which was previously reported as a 0.3 percent pace of increase. It was the first time since 2014 that unit labor costs recorded two straight quarterly declines and came ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting next week.

Inflation has consistently undershot the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target for nearly 5-1/2 years, despite the labor market being near full employment, igniting an intense debate among policymakers.

Compared to the third quarter of 2016, unit labor costs declined at a 0.7 percent rate. The increase in average hourly compensation was revised to down to a 2.7 percent rate from the previously reported 3.5 percent rate in the third quarter.

Hours worked increased at a rate of 1.1 percent in the July-September quarter, an upward revision to the previously reported 0.8 percent pace.

Growth in worker productivity was unrevised at a 3.0 percent rate, the quickest pace since the third quarter of 2014. Productivity grew at a 1.5 percent rate in the second quarter.

The trend in productivity, however, remains sluggish. Productivity increased at a 1.5 percent rate compared to the third quarter of 2016. Worker productivity has increased at an average annual rate of 1.2 percent from 2007 to 2016, below its long-term rate of 2.1 percent from 1947 to 2016.