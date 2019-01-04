Yield curve not reliable U.S. recession indicator: Trump adviser

FILE PHOTO: White House Council of Economic Advisers Chairman Kevin Hassett addresses reporters during the daily briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S. February 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury yield curve is not currently a reliable recession indicator because quantitative easing has depressed yields on the long end of the curve, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday.

“When the yield curve inverts then that usually is a sign that there’s a recession coming,” Kevin Hassett, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, told CNBC. “But right now, I think the yield curve is a really difficult signal to read because the back end of the curve is still being impacted by quantitative easing.”