Business News
August 2, 2019 / 2:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. consumer sentiment unchanged in late July: UMich

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment held steady in late July from earlier in the month as optimism about personal finance offset uncertainties about the trade conflict between Washington and Beijing, a private survey released on Friday showed.

The University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers said its final July consumer sentiment index was 98.4, unchanged from early July and up slightly from a final June reading of 98.2. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a final July reading of 98.5.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum

