FILE PHOTO: Informational signs are seen at the Destiny USA mall during the reopening, as the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions are eased, in Syracuse, New York, U.S., July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Maranie Staab/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in the first half of July amid a resurgence in new COVID-19 cases across the country.

The University of Michigan said on Friday its consumer sentiment index dropped to a reading of 73.2 from 78.1 in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the sentiment index edging to 79 early this month.