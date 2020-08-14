Business News
August 14, 2020 / 2:26 PM / Updated an hour ago

U.S. consumer sentiment holds steady in early July

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers stand in line wearing face masks outside the Louis Vuitton store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment was largely steady in the first half of August, despite a continued rise in new COVID-19 cases and the expiration of a $600 weekly unemployment benefit supplement.

The University of Michigan said on Friday its consumer sentiment index edged up to a reading of 72.8 from 72.5 in July. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the sentiment index dipping to a reading of 72 early this month. The unemployment benefit supplement ended on July 31.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani

