U.S. consumer sentiment improves in early September

FILE PHOTO: A shopper browses the soda isle at a Ralphs grocery store during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Pasadena, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer sentiment improved in early September, according to a survey on Friday, which also showed the upcoming November presidential election was starting to have an impact on expectations about future economic prospects.

The University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment index rose to 78.9 in the first half of this month from a final reading of 74.1 in August. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index edging up to a reading of 75.