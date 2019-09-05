U.S. services growth rebounds from three-year low: ISM

(Reuters) - Growth in the U.S. services sectors accelerated in August, rebounding from its weakest level in nearly three years as new orders rose to their highest level since February amid trade worries, according to a private survey released on Thursday.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said its non-manufacturing activity index rose to 56.4 from 53.7 in July which was the weakest level since August 2016. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a reading of 54.0 for August.

A reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.