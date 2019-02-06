Business News
February 6, 2019 / 1:47 PM / Updated 34 minutes ago

U.S. trade deficit falls sharply in November

1 Min Read

A container ship arrives at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 30, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit narrowed sharply in November amid declines in imports of cellphones and petroleum products.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday the trade deficit dropped 11.5 percent to $49.3 billion. The trade gap had increased for five straight months. Data for October was revised to show the deficit rising to $55.7 billion instead of the previously reported $55.5 billion.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the trade deficit falling to $54.0 billion in November. The release of the report was delayed by a recently ended five-week partial shutdown of the federal government.

Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

