August 10, 2020

Trump says considering cutting capital gains tax, income taxes for middle-income families

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 10, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he was considering cutting the U.S. capital gains tax and lowering income taxes for middle-income families to help the U.S. economy recover from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re ... also considering a capital gains tax cut, which would create a lot more jobs,” Trump told reporters at the White House. “And also at an income tax cut for middle-income families.”

Reporting by Jeff Mason and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Sandra Maler

