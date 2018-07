WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump was set to deliver remarks on the economy at the White House at 9:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT) on Friday after the Commerce Department said the economy grew at its fastest pace in nearly four years during the second quarter.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks from Marine One as he returns to the White House in Washington, U.S., July 26, 2018. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert