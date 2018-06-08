FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Politics
June 8, 2018 / 3:36 PM / Updated an hour ago

Democratic U.S. senators seek probe after Trump's payroll tweet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Several Democratic U.S. senators on Friday called on federal regulators to look into potential data leaks after President Donald Trump last week tweeted what some viewed as a tip about the big monthly U.S. payrolls report before its public release.

U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks with an aide as she arrives for the weekly Senate Democratic caucus luncheon at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The lawmakers, Elizabeth Warren, Ron Wyden, and Michael Bennet, expressed their concern about Trump’s comment and called for investigations in letters to the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodities Futures Trading Commission. They also wrote to the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the White House Council of Economic Advisers, they said.

Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Andrea Ricci

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.