Trump says second-quarter economic growth was 'not bad'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday that second-quarter economic growth, which slowed by less than expected, was “Not bad considering we have the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck.”
U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, the government said, as consumer spending was robust even while business investment contracted for the first time in more than three years.
