Trump says second-quarter economic growth was 'not bad'

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in the "Pledge to America's Workers - One year Celebration" event in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump wrote in a tweet on Friday that second-quarter economic growth, which slowed by less than expected, was “Not bad considering we have the very heavy weight of the Federal Reserve anchor wrapped around our neck.”

U.S. gross domestic product increased at a 2.1% annualized rate in the second quarter, the government said, as consumer spending was robust even while business investment contracted for the first time in more than three years.