Business News
August 22, 2019 / 2:46 PM / Updated an hour ago

Trump talks up economy, talks down Fed amid mixed data

1 Min Read

U.S. President Donald Trump returns after travelling to the AMVETS convention in Kentucky, at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S. August 21, 2019. REUTERS/Tasos Katopodis

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Donald Trump on Thursday said the U.S. economy was doing well and could be record-setting if only the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates further, as economic signals painted a decidedly mixed picture.

“The Economy is doing really well. The Federal Reserve can easily make it Record Setting,” Trump said on Twitter.

A government report on Thursday showed initial claims for jobless benefits fell sharply last week in a show of labor market strength. Another report, however, said the factory sector was contracting for the first time in almost a decade, while yields in the U.S. Treasury market again flashed a signal of a potential recession brewing.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
