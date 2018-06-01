U.S. eyes ways to hire more legal, temporary immigrant workers: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is examining ways U.S. industries could hire more immigrant workers on a temporary basis, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on Friday, as data showed the United States unemployment rate at an 18-year low.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are looking at ways to bring temporary immigrants with temporary visas legally into the United States in a number of industries,” Kudlow told CNBC in an interview, adding he did not want to say more that would “get ahead of the curve.”

Earlier on Friday, Labor Department data showed job growth accelerated in May and the unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent, pointing to rapidly tightening labor market conditions that also showed wages rising solidly.

Kudlow said rising U.S. wages could also drive more Americans into the labor market.

“There are a lot of Americans out there who would love to work if the price is right, if the job is right,” he told CNBC.