June 1, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

U.S. eying ways to hire more immigrants temporarily: Kudlow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is examining ways American industries could hire more immigrant workers on a temporary basis, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are looking at ways to bring temporary immigrants with temporary visas legally into the United States in a number of industries,” Kudlow said, adding that he did not want to say more that would “get ahead of the curve.”

Reporting by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

