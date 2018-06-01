U.S. eying ways to hire more immigrants temporarily: Kudlow

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Trump administration is examining ways American industries could hire more immigrant workers on a temporary basis, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told CNBC in an interview on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump's top economic adviser Larry Kudlow is interviewed at the White House in Washington, DC, U.S., April 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

“We are looking at ways to bring temporary immigrants with temporary visas legally into the United States in a number of industries,” Kudlow said, adding that he did not want to say more that would “get ahead of the curve.”