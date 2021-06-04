U.S. labor secretary cites "good, solid" jobs report -CNBC interview

Slideshow ( 2 images )

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Secretary Marty Walsh welcomed a “good, solid” jobs report on Friday and predicted more Americans would get back to work in the next couple of months as the coronavirus pandemic wanes with increased vaccinations.

Walsh said in an interview with CNBC the jobs report shows U.S. President Joe Biden’s economic plan is working and “we are seeing the light at the end of the tunnel.”

The tourism and hospitality industry is showing growth and that is a positive development that promises to strengthen over the summer months, Walsh said.

In a separate interview with Fox Business Network, Walsh said it was too early to say whether an extension of $300 a week in emergency unemployment benefits would be necessary in September.

“We have a ways to go but we are moving in the right direction,” Walsh said.

He added U.S. officials are keeping a close eye on inflation.