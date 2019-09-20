U.S. household net worth $113.5 trillion in second-quarter 2019

FILE PHOTO: The Federal Reserve building is pictured in Washington, DC, U.S., August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Chris Wattie/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Rising stock and real estate prices helped lift U.S. household wealth to $113.5 trillion in the April through June period, a report by the Federal Reserve showed on Friday.

That compares to an upwardly revised $111.6 trillion net worth for households in the first quarter of 2019.

The U.S. economy is experiencing its longest expansion on record and households are benefiting from low unemployment and a pickup in wages. The S&P 500 also gained almost 4% during the second quarter.

Elsewhere in the central bank’s report, liquid assets held by non-financial firms were $4.5 trillion versus a revised $4.2 trillion in the January-March period.