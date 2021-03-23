Yellen says no plans to lengthen U.S. Treasury maturities

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary-designate Janet Yellen in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 1, 2020. REUTERS/Leah Millis

(Reuters) - Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said at a House of Representatives Financial Services Committee on Tuesday that there are no current plans to lengthen the maturity of U.S. Treasuries.

In answer to a question from Rep Andy Barr from Kentucky, asking whether the Fed or Treasury intend to lengthen the maturity of Treasury debt before interest rates rise, Yellen said: “Treasury has been looking at this question and has no current plans to do that.”

The U.S. Treasury said here in February it plans to borrow $274 billion in the first quarter, significantly lower than the November estimate of $1.127 trillion.