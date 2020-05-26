U.S. consumer confidence edges up in May

FILE PHOTO: A shopper passes near a self-distancing queue outside Trader Joe's, as they limited the amount of shoppers allowed in the store to help prevent the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Bailey's Crossroads, Virginia, U.S., March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence nudged up in May, suggesting the worst of the novel coronavirus-driven economic slump was probably in the past as the country starts to reopen, but it would probably take a while to fully dig out of the hole amid record unemployment.

The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index edged up to a reading of 86.6 this month from a downwardly revised 85.7 in April. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the index rising to 87.5 in May from the previously reported reading of 86.9 in April.

