U.S. new home sales fall in April; prior months revised lower

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Sales of new U.S. single-family homes fell less than expected in April amid a rise in transactions in the South and Northeast, but data for the prior three months was revised lower.

The Commerce Department said on Wednesday new home sales dropped 1.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 662,000 units last month. March’s sales pace was revised down to 672,000 units from the previously reported 694,000 units.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast new home sales, which account for about 11 percent of housing market sales, falling 2.0 percent to a pace of 679,000 units in April.

The government revised sales data going back to 2013, which also showed sales in February and January not as strong as previously reported. New home sales are drawn from permits and tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis.

They increased 11.6 percent from a year ago.

U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data.

New home sales are benefiting from an inventory squeeze in the market for previously owned houses, which is constraining home resales. Builders have been unable to keep up with demand for housing, which is being driven by a robust labor market, citing expensive lumber as well as land and worker shortages.

Tight inventories are pushing up house prices. At the same time, mortgage rates have climbed to seven-year highs, making home purchasing less affordable, especially for first-time buyers who account for less than a third of transactions.

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averaged 4.61 percent in the week ended May 17, the highest level since May 2011, according to Freddie Mac. That compared to an average of 4.55 percent in the prior week. Mortgage rate are rising in tandem with U.S. Treasury yields amid growing concerns about inflation.

Sales rose 0.3 percent in the South, which accounts for the bulk of new home sales. They rebounded 11.1 percent in the Northeast and were unchanged in the Midwest. Sales in the West dropped 7.9 percent in April.

The median new house price increased 0.4 percent to $312,400 in April from a year ago. Last month, there were 300,000 new homes on the market, up 0.7 percent from March. Supply is just over half of what it was as the peak of the housing market boom in 2006.

At April’s sales pace it would take 5.4 months to clear the supply of houses on the market, up from 5.3 months in March. About two-thirds of the houses sold last month were either under construction or yet to be built.