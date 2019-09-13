U.S. retail sales increase solidly in boost to economy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. retail sales increased more than expected in August, pointing to solid consumer spending that should continue to support a moderate pace of economic growth.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers carry bags of purchased merchandise at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

The report from the Commerce Department on Friday could further allay financial market concerns of a recession, which have been fueled by a year-long trade war between the United States and China as well as slowing global growth.

Still, the Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates again next Wednesday to blunt some of the hit from the trade war on the longest economic expansion.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said last week he was not forecasting or expecting a recession, but reiterated the U.S. central bank would continue to act “as appropriate” to keep the economic expansion, now in its 11th year, on track. The Fed lowered borrowing costs in July for the first time since 2008.

“The winds of recession aren’t coming closer to shore if the consumer continues to buy their hearts out,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG. “Fed officials are unlikely to cut rates too much deeper as they seek to get out in front of the risks the economy faces acting early instead of being too late.”

Retail sales rose 0.4% last month, lifted by spending on motor vehicles, building materials, healthcare and hobbies. Data for August was revised slightly up to show retail sales increasing 0.8% instead of 0.7% as previously reported.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast retail sales would gain 0.2% in August. Compared to August last year, retail sales advanced 4.1%. Retail sales have increased for six straight months, the longest such stretch since June 2017.

Excluding automobiles, gasoline, building materials and food services, retail sales climbed 0.3% last month after increasing by a slightly downwardly revised 0.9% in July. These so-called core retail sales correspond most closely with the consumer spending component of gross domestic product. They were previously reported to have jumped 1.0% in July.

Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of the economy, increased at a 4.7% annualized rate in the second quarter, the most in 4-1/2 years.

Economists expect consumer spending will pull back to just below a 4.0% rate in the third quarter, which would be more than enough to keep the economy growing at a steady pace, rather than tipping into recession as signaled by financial markets.

The Atlanta Fed is forecasting the economy to grow at a 1.9% rate in the third quarter. The economy grew at a 2.0% pace in the April-June quarter.

U.S. Treasury yields extended their rise and U.S. stock index futures held gains after the release of the data. The dollar .DXY pared losses against a basket of currencies.

IMPORT PRICES FALL

Financial markets have fully priced in a rate cut at the Fed’s Sept. 17-18 policy meeting. Most economists expect additional monetary policy easing in October and December. While underlying consumer prices have accelerated in the past three months, inflation is likely to remain benign.

In a separate report on Friday, the Labor Department said import prices dropped 0.5% last month amid declines in the cost of petroleum products and food. In the 12 months through August, import prices decreased 2.0% after dropping 1.9% in July.

Import prices have now declined for five straight months on an annual basis.

Low inflation, the lowest unemployment rate in nearly half a century and about $1.27 trillion in personal savings are underpinning consumer spending. Even as the economy has been slowing, layoffs have remained low.

Last month, auto sales accelerated 1.8% after edging up 0.1% in July. Receipts at service stations fell 0.9%, reflecting cheaper gasoline. Sales at building material and gardening equipment stores jumped 1.4%, the most since January.

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers ascend and descend an escalator at the King of Prussia Mall, United States' largest retail shopping space, in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S., December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Mark Makela

Online and mail-order retail sales increased 1.6% after shooting up 1.7% in July. Receipts at health and personal care stores rose 0.7%, mirroring a jump in healthcare inflation in August. Americans also spent more at hobby, musical instrument and book stores, boosting sales 0.9%.

But there were pockets of weakness in the retail sales report. Receipts at clothing stores fell 0.9% last month and sales at electronics and appliance stores were unchanged.

Furniture sales dropped 0.5%, the largest decrease in eight months. Americans also cut back on spending at restaurants and bars, with sales declining 1.2%, the most since September 2018.