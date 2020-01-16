U.S. Labor Department announces changes to data "lockup" procedures

FILE PHOTO: Engines assembled as they make their way through the assembly line at the General Motors (GM) manufacturing plant in Spring Hill, Tennessee, U.S. August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Harrison McClary/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Labor Department’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) on Thursday announced changes to economic data ‘lockup’ procedures, which would result in the removal of computers from its Washington newsroom effective March 1.

A BLS official said the changes were intended to keep data secure prior to public release, stay ahead of rapidly changing technology and remove the advantage of media in providing data to high speed traders.