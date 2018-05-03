FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 3, 2018 / 1:54 PM / Updated 18 minutes ago

Arizona governor signs bill to boost teachers' wages

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Arizona’s governor signed a budget bill on Thursday that will increase teachers’ wages by 20 percent over the next three years, after dozens of the state’s school districts canceled classes as part of a strike to demand pay raises.

FILE PHOTO: Governor of Arizona, Doug Ducey, speaking at Day 1 of Securing Sport 2015 - the annual conference of the International Centre for Sports Security (ICSS) Photo Hilary Swift for ICSS Livepic

“Arizona teachers have earned a raise, and this plan delivers,” Governor Doug Ducey said in a statement. “This plan not only provides our teachers with a 20 percent increase in pay by school year 2020, it also provides millions in flexible dollars to improve our public education system.”

Reporting by Gina Cherelus in New York

