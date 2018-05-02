Despite misgivings, Arizona teachers vow return to class if budget deal approved

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Despite their misgivings, Arizona teachers said they would end a weeklong walkout as soon as Thursday if the legislature approves a budget deal between the governor and state lawmakers that would raise their pay by 20 percent.

FILE PHOTO: Participants take part in a march in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 26, 2018 in this picture obtained from social media. Christy Chavis/File Photo via REUTERS

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey could sign the agreement on Wednesday to end the statewide protest, which has kept most of Arizona’s 1.1 million public school students out of class since April 26 as teachers demanded higher pay and funding.

The week’s marches in Arizona by tens of thousands - dubbed the largest statewide educator walkout in U.S. history by activists - are part of a national teacher uprising that began in West Virginia and spread to other Republican-controlled states like Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Teachers have demanded states reverse salary and funding constraints imposed when tax revenues ran short during the U.S. recession that ended in 2009.

Arizona teachers criticized a Republican-designed plan, which they say has no reliable source of funding, but said students needed them back.

“Teachers are ready to go back to work, but our fight isn’t over,” said organizer and music teacher Noah Karvelis, in a text before the Legislature was set to resume budget action. “Now we are looking to the ballot and closing the funding gap through an initiative.”

Backers of the “Invest in Education Act” were collecting signatures to put before voters in November a $690 million tax increase on the state’s high-wage earners to provide dedicated funding for education. The plan also has the backing of the Arizona Education Association

People gather during a teachers' walkout in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., April 26, 2018 in this image obtained from social media. Instagram/ @jules_s85 via REUTERS

The Arizona pay deal would increase teachers’ salaries 20 percent by 2020 and provide an extra $371 million in school funding over five years.

“The governor is ready to sign it. Send it up!” Ducey spokesman Daniel Scarpinato said in a tweet.

Educators also want more classroom resources, higher pay for support staff and a promise of no new tax cuts until the state’s low per-student funding is brought up to the national average.

Red-clad teachers were back outside the state capitol in Phoenix on Wednesday chanting “Red For Ed” - the name of their national movement - and waiting to lobby legislators.

Conservative groups have threatened to sue school districts over what they call an illegal strike in a state where public employees are not allowed to walk off the job.

Arizona has the largest population of the four states that since February have seen the first statewide school walkouts since the 1990s.

Arizona organizers have urged teachers to hold “standouts” on street corners to explain their fight to weary parents. #PurpleForParents, a small counter-movement, has accused the teachers of being “greedy.”