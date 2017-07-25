Exchange Podcast: Duff McDonald

1 Min Read
NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Harvard Business school is to blame for some of capitalism's biggest crises, says author Duff McDonald in the latest Exchange podcast. In his book 'The Golden Passport' McDonald argues the school has become a 'cheerleader' of capitalism instead of keeping it honest as a strong research institution. He claims Harvard has overinflated the role of the CEO in corporate America and that the academic institution is rife with conflicts of interest within its own ranks.
