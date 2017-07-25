FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2017 / 7:56 PM / in 22 days

Exchange Podcast: Duff McDonald

Rob Cox

1 Min Read

Harvard's seal sits atop a gate to the athletic fields at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts September 21, 2009.Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES) - RTR285O8

NEW YORK (Reuters Breakingviews) - Harvard Business school is to blame for some of capitalism's biggest crises, says author Duff McDonald in the latest Exchange podcast. In his book 'The Golden Passport' McDonald argues the school has become a 'cheerleader' of capitalism instead of keeping it honest as a strong research institution. He claims Harvard has overinflated the role of the CEO in corporate America and that the academic institution is rife with conflicts of interest within its own ranks.

Breakingviews

Reuters Breakingviews is the world's leading source of agenda-setting financial insight. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big business and economic stories as they break around the world every day. A global team of about 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provides expert analysis in real time.


