Lori Loughlin dropped from Hallmark channel roles after cheating scandal

FILE PHOTO: Actress Lori Loughlin arrives at the People's Choice Awards 2017 in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 18, 2017. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok/File Photo

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Crown Media Family Networks, the company that owns the Hallmark cable channel, stopped working with its “Garage Sale Mysteries” star, Lori Loughlin, after she was charged in a college admissions scandal, it said on Thursday.

“We are no longer working with Lori Loughlin and have stopped development of all productions that air on the Crown Media Family Network channels” involving the actress, the company said in a statement.