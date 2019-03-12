Ex-Stanford sailing coach pleads guilty to college admission bribe scheme

John Vandemoer arrives at the federal courthouse to face charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., March 12, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - Stanford University’s former head sailing coach pleaded guilty on Tuesday to agreeing in exchange for bribes to recruit children to its sailing team without regard to their athletic abilities so they could gain admission to the elite school.

John Vandemoer, 41, pleaded guilty in federal court in Boston to one count of racketeering conspiracy after prosecutors brought charges against 49 other people, including celebrities, for participating in a vast college admissions fraud scheme.