Law firm Willkie places co-chairman on leave after U.S. college fraud bust

(Reuters) - Law firm Willkie Farr & Gallagher said on Wednesday it had placed co-Chairman Gordon Caplan on a leave of absence following charges involving a U.S. college fraud scheme.

“The firm will continue to be managed by its Chairmen, Steven Gartner and Thomas Cerabino, and its Executive Committee,” the U.S. firm said in a statement.

Federal authorities arrested dozens of people on Tuesday for a $25 million scheme to help wealthy Americans, including actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin and some CEOs, cheat their children’s way into elite universities, such as Yale and Stanford.