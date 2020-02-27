Actress Lori Loughlin among parents to face October trial over U.S. college scam

FILE PHOTO: Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli leave the federal courthouse after a hearing on charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Josh Reynolds

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Thursday said “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin will be among eight parents accused of participating in a vast U.S. college admissions bribery and fraud scheme to in October face the first trial to result from the scandal.

The “Full House” star along with her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, are among 15 parents fighting charges brought by federal prosecutors in Boston stemming from the U.S. college admissions scandal.