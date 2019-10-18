Former Hercules Capital CEO to plead guilty to U.S. college admissions scam

FILE PHOTO: Manuel Henriquez, founder and chairman and CEO of Hercules Technology Growth Capital, facing charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme, enters federal court in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 3, 2019. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

BOSTON (Reuters) - A former chief executive of specialty finance lender Hercules Capital Inc has agreed to plead guilty to participating in what authorities say is the largest college admissions scam uncovered in the United States, prosecutors said on Friday.

Manuel Henriquez is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston on Monday to enter the plea after being charged with participating in college entrance exam cheating scheme, according to a court filing.