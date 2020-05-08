Lori Loughlin, other parents lose bid to dismiss U.S. college scam charges

FILE PHOTO: Actress Lori Loughlin, and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli leave the federal courthouse after a hearing on charges in a nationwide college admissions cheating scheme in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., August 27, 2019. REUTERS/Josh Reynolds/File Photo

BOSTON (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday declined to dismiss the charges against “Full House” actress Lori Loughlin and other wealthy parents awaiting trial in the U.S. college admissions scandal after they accused investigators of fabricating evidence.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton in Boston said that while prosecutors had erred by not turning over to the defense in a timely fashion evidence from their star witness, he was satisfied they had not lied or misled the court.